Man beaten by mob, made to chant Jai Shri Ram, dies

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man died on Sunday after he was beaten up by locals and later arrested on suspicion of theft in Saraikela Kharsawanand.

Shams Tabrez, was caught by a mob on Tuesday evening, tied to a pole and beaten for more than seven hours. He was then handed over to the police on Wednesday morning after he fell unconscious and was also forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' by the mob, his family says.

"Some locals thrashed Tabrez and later gave him over to the police. He was suspected of theft but it was a communal attack. He was beaten because he had a Muslim name. They made him chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' again and again. We were not allowed to meet him at the hospital. We have the video of the incident. I demand the culprits be arrested," Tabrez's relative Maqsood Alam said.

"We want action against the police personnel who were on duty at that time," another relative said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.