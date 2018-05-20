Man beaten to death by mob suspecting cattle slaughtering

[India], May 20 (ANI): A man has been allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Satna's Amgar village over the suspicion of cattle slaughtering.

In the incident that took place on Thursday, a mob attacked two men accusing them of cattle slaughtering.

Riaz (45) died on the spot while his friend Shakeel (33) has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Satna Superintendent of Police Rajesh Hingankar said so far, four accused have been arrested and a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have also found a slaughtered bull and meat of two other bulls packed in sacks at the crime spot. (ANI)