Man beaten to death for stopping youths from peeing in open

New Delhi: An e-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death near the GTB Nagar metro station on Saturday after he objected to the accused urinating on the road.

Around 1.30 pm, Ravindra Kumar alias Chindu, 32, was ferrying passengers in the area when he saw two youth relieving themselves near the metro station. When he objected, the duo allegedly started abusing him.

He told them to not urinate. The two, however, abused him and told him that they would teach him a lesson, said Ravindras brother Vijendra Kumar.

Ravindra then went home and went back near the metro station around 6.30 pm. Around 8.30 pm, the duo, accompanied by 8-10 friends, went to the spot and allegedly beat him up. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Ravindra was rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. He had abrasions all over his body, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere.