Man booked for exploiting woman on pretext of marriage

[India], Feb. 9 (ANI): A man has been booked by Hyderabad Police on Thursday for allegedly sexually exploiting and cheating a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage in Telangana.

He had also forced her to convert to Islam, wear hijab and observe Muharram.

"For four long years he fooled me, asked me to convert to Islam, wear hijab and observe Muharram, I did everything he asked. Date was also fixed but he said the wedding can't take place. I want justice," cried victim.

They met four years ago in an office at Somajiguda and became close.

"Despite me following every Muslim rite and ritual, he denied to accept me and stated that I was not following any of the rights properly and that is the reason he cannot marry me. I demand Justice!!! ..," victim added. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rachakonda, Uma Maheshwara Sharma said, "We have received a complaint from the victim and a case has been registered in this regard under section 376, 417 and 420 India Penal Code (IPC) and investigating is on." (ANI)