Man booked for Rs 76 lakh fraud

Gurugram: Police here have registered an FIR against a man for duping a person of Rs 76 lakh by selling his flat that was mortgaged with a bank, a fact he had hidden.

A case was registered against Subhash Rawal at Palam Vihar police station under sections 406 (breach of trust), 420/415 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (hatching conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Rakesh Kataria, a resident of F block in Palam Vihar had approached Commissioner of Police office with his complaint regarding the fraud.

"I purchased a flat on the second floor of F block on November 29, 2016 from Subhash Chandra, who was the second party of the property. On September 23, 2017, I came to know that the property was mortgaged with the bank," Kataria said in his complaint. Kataria said that he also spent nearly Rs 30 lakh for the interior decoration of flat. "Later, it was established that Rawal mortgaged the flat to the bank in 2010," Kataria said. Rawal lives in the same building on the ground floor in the F block of Palam Vihar. "The FIR was registered after the outcome of investigation conducted by Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of police. We are following further legal procedure. The accused will be arrested soon," a senior police officer told IANS.