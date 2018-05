[India], May 06 (ANI): Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized 100 Apple iPhone X worth Rs 85,61,169 from a passenger who was coming from Dubai.

The passenger has been arrested and a case has been registered under Section 104 of the Customs Act, according to official sources.

The passenger was on Indigo flight, originating from Dubai. He was caught on arrival by the customs officers. (ANI)