Man dies after getting sucked in MRI machine Mumbai hospital; 2 arrested

Mumbai: A day after an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine claimed a man in his 30s in a Mumbai hospital, city police made two arrests. Dr Saurabh Lanjrekar, 24, and ward boy Vitthal Chavan, 35, were arrested for negligence causing death.

The 32-year-old man died after he allegedly inhaled an excessive amount of liquid oxygen in the MRI room at a hospital, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Nair Hospital MRI death case: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for family of the victim Rajesh Maru — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

Garment shop salesman Rajesh Maru was killed in the incident on Saturday evening at the civic-run hospital in Central Mumbai, following which a case was registered against three people -- a doctor, a ward boy and a woman cleaner, police said.

Maru had gone to the hospital for one of his relatives' MRI scan, another official said.

The victim, as directed by the doctor, took the patient to the MRI ward for the scan. There an oxygen cylinder leaked, he said.

The oxygen was in liquid form which is poisonous. The victim inhaled it in an excessive amount and died on the spot, the senior police official claimed.

He said that the patient was not affected in the incident.

Iron materials are not allowed inside the MRI room and in this case gas cylinder was taken inside the MRI room. Also, the deceased's finger had got cut and he was admitted in ICU where he died during the treatment.

The Agripada police has registered a case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the doctor, the ward boy and a woman cleaner, he said.