Man dies after jumping off police vehicle

[India], Feb. 26 (ANI): A man died on Monday after he jumped off a police vehicle in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased was arrested for smuggling of alcohol in Gautam Budh Nagar district's Jewar.

Speaking to ANI, the circle officer confirmed the incident, and said, "Police had arrested a man for smuggling of alcohol, he was being taken to the police station when he jumped off the police van in an attempt to run and met with an accident and died".

Meanwhile, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Thakur said that a case will be registered against the responsible police personnel.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. We will bring the incident to CM Yogi Adityanath's notice. The kin of deceased will be extended all possible help," he added. The investigation is going on in the matter. (ANI)