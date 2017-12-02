Man dies from ambulance delay

[India], Dec 2 (ANI): A man succumbed to his injuries as an ambulance allegedly failed to reach the accident site in Rajasthan's Bharatpur where a bus hit the bike.

The accident happened on Friday when a bus hit a bike killing one and injuring two women, who were later taken to a hospital in a rickshaw.

Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Ram Ratan Chaudhary confirmed the incident and said, "We reached the spot after receiving information and a private ambulance was called. The ambulance was taking time to reach the spot so we took them to hospital in a rickshaw."

The bus driver is on the run at the moment. (ANI)