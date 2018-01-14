Man dies in BMW hit-and-run by DU student

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): In a yet another hit-and-run incident in Delhi, a 50-year-old had died after being hit by a speeding BMW being driven by a Delhi University student.

The accused, 21-year-old Abhinav Sahni, was arrested on Thursday, a day after the accident in Maurice Nagar area. Sahni, however, was later released on bail.

The accused was arrested after police checked the CCTV footage and questioned the witnesses.

In the footage, the victim, Shiv Nath, can be seen trying to cross a road; however, as he sees the fast approaching BMW SUV, he speeds up but to no avail, as the car bumps him off.

Though the car comes to a halt after the victim gets flung several feet into the air, moments later, the maroon-coloured BMW speeds away leaving the victim behind. (ANI)