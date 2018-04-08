Man fakes poverty for son's admission in school

[India], Apr 8 (ANI): A resident of Delhi was arrested on Saturday for allegedly faking his economic background to get his son admitted at a school, under the economically weaker section (EWS) category.

The accused Gaurav Goel was arrested on the complaint filed by the concerned school.

"The man made false EWS certificate, residence proof and I-T return documents among others,"DCP Madhur Verma, New Delhi told ANI.

The incident dates back to 2013, and Goel told reporters that his documents were not found fake, and that he was in EWS category five years ago.

The incident resonates the plot of Bollywood movie 'Hindi Medium' wherein the lead actor Irrfan Khan faked his economic condition to get his son admitted at a renowned school. (ANI)