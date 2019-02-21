Man gets death sentence for raping, murdering three-year-old in Gumla

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A local court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused who was held guilty of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Gumla district.

After the court's verdict police said, "We are happy with the judgement. The court has taken a decision in accordance with the evidence provided by our team."

"I am not satisfied with the court's verdict. We will challenge the district court's decision in the high court," the defendant's advocate said.

The incident took place when the girl was playing outside her home on September 23, 2018. Following which, a case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 against the accused in Puso Police Station. (ANI)