Man hacked to death, family gets news through viral video

Last Updated: Wed, May 02, 2018 07:42 hrs

[India], May 2 (ANI): In a shocking turn of events a family in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal found out that a member of their kin who had gone to Delhi to earn livelihood was no more.

Ajab Singh, who had gone to Delhi to earn livelihood 8 months ago was allegedly hacked to death and the family got to know about Singh's demise after a video of the victim being brutally killed went viral on Whatsapp.

Singh's family recognised him in a video circulated on WhatsApp which allegedly showed him being hacked to death by five men.

An FIR has been registered by the police.

A team of police has been sent to Delhi for further investigation. (ANI)



