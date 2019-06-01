Man hacked to death in broad daylight in Telangana

[India], May 31 (ANI): A man was hacked to death in broad daylight in Rudradram village of Sangareddy district on Friday.

The deceased identified as Mehboob Pasha was brutally murdered by the unknown men while he was returning to Hyderabad after attending a court hearing in Patancheru area, said Chandra Shekar, Superintendent of police, Sanga Reddy District

Police suspect revenge was the motive behind the murder.

A case has been registered against the unidentified men and a special team has been formed to nab the accused.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)