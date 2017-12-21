Man held captive, beaten up by Raj minister's son

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): A man was allegedly held captive and beaten up by Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Hem Singh Bhadana's son and his friends in Alwar.

The victim's father said, "Some unidentified people verbally abused the minister, and my son was standing there while this happened. Those people fled but he was caught. He was later held captive and beaten up. We had to go to get him freed. We were also threatened."

The victim was later admitted in the nearby hospital under critical condition.

The police, however, have denied commenting on the incident. "We are not in a position to comment now. As soon as the FIR is lodged, we will begin the legal procedure," Shivaji Park SHO Vinod Samaria said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)