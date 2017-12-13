Man held for cheating through online matrimony

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Cyberabad Police on Tuesday arrested an online matrimony fraudster from here.

The accused named Srinivas Kiran Babu Poonati, who hailed from Hyderabad's Prakasham district, used to cheat women making false promises of marriage thorough matrimonial sites.

The incident came to light when a victim from Miyapur registered a complain to the police on August 29, stating that she met Srinivas though a Telugu matrimony site.

The accused introduced himself as Poonati Srinivas Kiran Babu, who worked for a Qualcomm Company.

After few days of conversation the two decided to marry each other. The victim said that she took a loan of Rs 27,00,000 and Srinivas lured her to transfer the amount in his account, saying that she can get involved in bank issues. Later when Srinivas didn't return the amount, the victim filed the complained against him. A team of officers lead by Sub-Inspector P Yadaiah Goud apprehended the acussed. Later it was found that the accused was also involved in similar cases in Bangalore and Hyderabad. (ANI)