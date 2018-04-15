Man held for indulging in obscene act at woman's doorstep

[India], Apr 15 (ANI): A man was arrested on Sunday on the charge of indulging in an obscene act in front of a woman in South Delhi.

The accused Sandeep Chouhan was booked under sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the woman's complaint with the Vasant Kunj Police, the accused rang the doorbell of her house on Thursday night, and when she opened the door, he started doing obscene acts while talking to her. When the woman called her friend to the door, he ran away.

The accused, a taekwondo teacher by profession, was identified with the help of a CCTV footage. It was further found that he had remained in judicial custody for about 14 months on charges of murder and sexual harassment, and had been released on bail. (ANI)