[India], Apr. 08 (ANI): A man has been arrested after he threw ink at Patidar leader Hardik Patel during an event here on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Milind Gurjar, was first nabbed by the crowd that was present there.

The accused was later handed over to the police.

Patel was here to address a press conference at the event.

According to media reports, the man said he threw ink as he was annoyed that Patel was fooling Gujjar and Patidar communities for his own interest. (ANI)