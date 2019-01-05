Man held in Mumbai for impersonating as a soldier

[Maharashtra], Jan 4 (ANI): The security staff in a military establishment in Mumbai apprehended one man for impersonating as a soldier.

The accused identified as Pradeep Sitaram Shinde was impersonating as a soldier of the Indian Army on Thursday at the Armoured Corps Centre and School in Ahemadnagar.

"At the time of the incident, the security staff saw Shinde dressed in a combat dress moving suspiciously near the Centre and School. On being challenged, the individual produced a soldier's identity card, which was found to be forged," a statement read.

On further inquiry, the individual claimed he was helped by two other accomplices for recruitment in the Army. The other two individuals have been apprehended by the police and investigations are in progress. (ANI)