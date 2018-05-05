Man held with 15 live rounds in bag at Mangalore Airport

[India] May 05 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday detected fifteen live rounds of the .32mm caliber in a handbag at the Mangalore airport.

The incident took place when the passenger, P. Ismail, arrived for the pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at the domestic security hold area. Assistant sub-inspector Saurab Kumar detected the handbag.

Ismail is a resident of Belthangady, D K District, who was supposed to travel from Mangalore to Nagpur by Indigo flight No 6E 7102.

During the enquiry, he could not produce any valid document. The passenger and the live ammunition were later handed over to the police for further legal actions. (ANI)