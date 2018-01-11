Man held with fake passports at Delhi airport

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a person with two forged passport at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport yesterday.

Later, the man was handed over to the Delhi police for further legal action.

The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff on Wednesday arrested the man after he was found roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of the terminal 3.

On questioning, he produced a passport in the name of Kouadio Bertin, PP No. 17AL9582 (Cote D Ivories) and a ticket of flight No. ET 689 (STD 1120 hrs) bound for Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

On examination of the passport, it came to notice that the photo affixed on the passport did not match with the face of the said passenger. It appeared to be a case of impersonation. Thereafter, he was taken to random baggage checking point for thorough checking of his baggage. During checking, another Passport No.A07200890 (Nigeria) in the name of Charles Johnson Oka was recovered from the pocket of his one of the trousers kept in his registered baggage. Further, the said passenger, along with all the documents, was handed over to the immigration officials. After examination by the immigration, it came to light that the Passport No. A07200890 (Nigeria) in the name of Charles Johnson Oka and Passport No. 17AL9582 (Cote D Ivories) in the name of Kouadio Bertin were fake. (ANI)