Man held with forex worth Rs 10 lakh at Delhi airport

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday apprehended a passenger illegally carrying foreign currency worth Rs 10,97,620 at Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

The foreign currency in different denominations was seized at Terminal-3 of the airport during a pre-embarkation security check (frisking) when CISF Assistant Sub-Inspector Md. R. Hussain noticed some stuff under the clothes of the passenger which appeared to be suspicious, an official statement read.

Passenger Fahad Mohammad was then taken for pat-down search during which the foreign currency - Riyals, Euros, Dirhams, and Rupees - concealed under his clothes were recovered.

The passenger, en route to Dubai, was handed over to the customs officials for further legal action.(ANI)