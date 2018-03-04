Man held with live ammunition at Delhi Metro

[India], Mar. 04 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday apprehended a passenger with live ammunition at Botanical Garden Metro Station.

Two live 8 mm rounds were recovered from a passenger identified as Rajiv Tiwari's hand baggage, during the x-ray screening at the metro station.

On interrogation, 21-year-old Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district was not able to produce any valid document.

The matter was later informed to the Senior Officers of CISF, Station Controller and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The accused along with seized live rounds was handed over to the UP Police for further legal action. Botanical Garden is an interchange metro station in Noida located between the blue and magenta rail lines. (ANI)