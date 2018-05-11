Man held with Rs 8L fake demonetised note

[India], May 11 (ANI): A 45-year-old man was arrested on Thursday with fake demonetised notes worth Rs. 8 lakh in New Delhi.

The accused Kamil, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, was suspected to have link with international fake Indian currency racket.

Kamil had collected a huge consignment of fake Indian currency from West Bengal's Malda and was to deliver the same to his associate near Delhi's Seelampuri Metro Station Bus stop.

Acting upon the information, the Uttar Pradesh's Police special cell laid down a trap to nab him.

The police detained him at the Seelampur Metro Station Bus Stop and on search recovered fake currency from his bag. (ANI)