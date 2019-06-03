Man killed in cold blood near Hyderabad, revenge suspected

[India], June 3 (ANI): A 23-year-old man has been brutally murdered in a suspected revenge killing in Malkajgiri area near Hyderabad, police said on Sunday.

The victim identified as Prasad, a resident of Uppal area of Hyderabad, was found dead at Ramanthapur bypass road, the police said.

He is suspected to have been killed by his friends with stones and sticks during an altercation after they consumed liquor.

"There were some clashes among the victim and the suspects for the last one year. The murder looks like a revenge killing," Uppal police station circle inspector Venkateshwarlu said.

A case under section 302 and 123 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an autopsy was carried out. The police said that special teams have been formed to nab the accused. Further investigation is on. (ANI)