Man killed in Maoist attack in Telangana

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): A person was killed and another injured in a Maoist attack in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, official sources said on Saturday.

Five vehicles were also set ablaze during the attack on Friday night.

According to Bhadradri Kothagudem district's Superintendent of Police (SP), a Maoist from Chhattisgarh, identified as Dalam, entered Yedulaboyaram and attacked the people.

The deceased has been identified as Jogaiah, a native of Chhattisgarh who was currently residing in Kothagudem.

A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)