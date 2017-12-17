Man kills daughter over suspected love affair

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): A teenage girl was shot dead before being burnt allegedly by her father and uncle over suspected love affair in Rajasthan's Dholpur.

The incident took place in Raghuvir Pura village on December 10.

The Dholpur Police has arrested the victim's father, Banay Singh, and uncle Uday Singh yesterday.

"A case of 'honour' killing of a minor came in which victim's father and uncle have been arrested. Further investigation is underway," SHO Sarmathura, Puran Mal Yadav said.

According to reports, victim's grandfather Basanta Singh and three more relatives are also under police scanner. The victim's father had gone to visit the girl in Dholpur's Sarmathura region - where she was pursuing her studies and was a student of Class XI, but could not find her there. Doubting that his daughter was having an affair, the victim's father sent his wife outside the village and shot his daughter in a drunken state. The father was later helped by his brother in cleaning the blood and removing all evidences related to the gruesome murder. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)