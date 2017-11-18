Man kills paramour in New Ashok Nagar

[India], November 18 (ANI): A man has killed his girlfriend by slitting her throat in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area.

According to police, the victim (21), identified as Yoga, was found dead late Friday evening in accused Arjun's house.

"Yoga had left home on Thursday after which she went missing. When she did not reach home for a long time, her family started looking for her. With the help of the neighbours, members from her family reached Arjun's house which was found locked. When they managed to break the door open, they found her body and informed us," the police official said.

The duo wanted to get married but Yoga's family was against such a union. The victim was pursuing graduation through correspondence and Arjun is employed with a private company in Noida. The police said it was not clear if Arjun had called her to his house or she went there on her own. Arjun is absconding after the incident. Police officials said search teams would be sent to Bihar, the accused hometown, to nab him. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)