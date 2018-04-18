Man kills wife, chops body into 11 pieces

[India], Apr 18 (ANI): In a hair-raising incident, a man killed his wife and chopped her body into 11 pieces in Gujarat's Surat.

The accused namely Shahnawaz Sheikh killed his wife Julekha and dumped the chopped parts of her body in different parts of the city, said Surat Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B.S. Thakkar.

Julekha was Shahnawaz's second wife and she often used to have a fight with his first wife, who used to live with them.

Frustrated with the fighting, Shahnawaz's took the extreme step.

"The accused were dumping the pieces of the victim when a policeman saw him and intervened. After being questioned by the police, he pleaded guilty," ACP Thakkar said. On interrogation, the accused accepted his crime and was later arrested under a relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)