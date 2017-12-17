Man kills wife in Delhi, dumps body in Mussoorie

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): A man was arrested for killing his wife in Delhi.

The accused reportedly carried the body of his wife all the way to Mussoorie for disposal.

The semi-decomposed body of the victim was recovered from a 'khud' of Hathipaon in Mussoorie on Friday. The body, wrapped in a bed-sheet, was recovered.

The accused killed his wife on December 3 due to her complicity with other family members.

The police have arrested total five accused in connection with this case.

According to the Delhi Police, "The murder was executed due to routine fights between a couple." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)