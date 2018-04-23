Man kills wife with hammer in Delhi

[India], Apr 23(ANI): In a hair-raising incident, a man on Monday morning killed his wife in front of their children in New Delhi's Mangolpuri locality.

During the investigation, the kids revealed that their parents used to fight every day and that their father used to thrash their mother frequently.

The children with the help of the neighbours took their mother to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The accused is absconding and a case has been registered against him.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)