Man leaps in front of CM Adityanath's convoy

[India], (ANI): A man tried to jump in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy in Lucknow on Saturday.

He was reportedly upset with the illegal sand mining allegedly being done in Sonebhadra by two BJP leaders against whom no legal action has been taken against as yet.

The man tried to leap in front of the chief minister's convoy as soon his car arrived at Lok Bhawan.

He was immediately removed by the security personnel present at the spot and later handed over to the police. (ANI)