Man lynched in Tripura on suspicion of being child lifter

[India], June 28 (ANI): A person was lynched while two others were injured by a mob suspecting them as child lifter in Tripura's Urabari area on Thursday.

The deceased, Zahir Khan, was from Uttar Pradesh and engaged in retailing of crockery and garments in remote markets for the last 20 years in Tripura.

The incident took place this morning when three of them reached Urabari in a car, and a mob comprising of more than 300 people attacked the trio after they mistook them as child-traffickers.

On receiving information, troopers from a nearby Tripura State Rifles camp rushed to the spot to rescue them but were overpowered by the mob. Later, an additional force was called and Police had to resort to tear gas shells, lathi-charge, and fire in the air to control the irate mob. One of the injured Swapan Mia said, "There were around 300 to 400 people who attacked us. They suspected us child lifters in reference to the Mohanpur incident. I showed them my driving license, Aadhar and identity card but they still attacked us." Last month, in a similar incident, two men were lynched by the villagers of Panjuri Kacharigaon in Assam's Karbi Anglong after the mob mistook them as child lifters. (ANI)