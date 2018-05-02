Man pushes girl off terrace after failed molestation attempt

[India], May 2 (ANI): In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, a girl was pushed off the roof allegedly after she resisted a molestation attempt.

The incident happened when the girl was trying to escape from the clutches of the molester, who pushed her off the terrace after he failed in his attempt.

Victim's mother pointed out that the accused had made similar attempts in the past as well.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Act.

However, no arrests have been made yet. (ANI)