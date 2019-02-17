Man seeks Swaraj's help to rescue mother trafficked to Kuwait

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): As human trafficking continues in the city, the son of a 42-year-old woman, who has been trafficked to Kuwait, has reached out to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help to rescue his mother.

Mohd. Sardar, son of Mehraj Begum, told ANI that last year an agent by the name of Mohd Aleem had approached his mother and offered her the job of a beautician in Kuwait with a monthly salary of Rs. 40,000. He also assured that her good food and accommodation in Kuwait, after which his mother left for Kuwait on 24 September 2018.

He added, she was received by the employer and employed as a housemaid. "My mother adjusted and worked there as a house maid. They did not pay her the promised salary but she received 28,000. Her employers are making her work in four to five houses as domestic help. My mother fell unconscious due to extreme pain, despite which her employers are not taking to hospital and asking her to work by giving her a tablet. Mohd. Sardar claimed that his mother's employer had demanded Rs two lakh for sending her back to India. "Where can we pay the two lakhs to him. My mother is being tortured by her employers continuously. They are not even providing adequate food to eat. I also approached local police station and lodged a complaint against the agent who sent my mother to Kuwait. "Police said action will be initiated after he comes back to India. As she was fed up with the torture she ran away and reached Indian Embassy in Kuwait two days ago. Her passport is also with her employer. I request EAM Sushma Swaraj to rescue and see that my mother reaches back home soon," he said. (ANI)