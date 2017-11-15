Man shot at, injured for trying to enter Hindon airbase

[India] November 15 (ANI): A man was shot at and injured by the security forces after he tried to jump over the Air Force Hindon base wall in Ghaziabad.

He was later admitted to hospital.

The man is being identified as Sujit who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh and has been living in Anand Vihar from past three years.

The Air Force officials informed the whole incident to Ghaziabad Police.

The Ghaziabad Police, along with other security agencies, are on high alert.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)