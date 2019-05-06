Man shot dead by bike-borne youth in Delhi

[India] May 6, (ANI): A person was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified youth on a bike in Delhi's Saket area on Monday.

"The victim, identified as Prince, was reportedly a bad character of police station Malviya Nagar, with his name involved in two gun-shot injuries. He also had an ongoing enmity with another bad character of police station Aya Nagar", said DCP South Delhi Vijay Kumar.

Prince was on his way to a mall in Saket after attending court today when the incident took place, said Kumar.

The police officials also said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by his friends soon after he was shot. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. A case has been registered in the incident and probe has been initiated. (ANI)