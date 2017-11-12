Man shot dead by cow vigilantes in Alwar

Alwar (Rajasthan): A man was allegedly shot dead by cow vigilantes on Sunday while transporting cows in Rajasthan's Alwar.

The Alwar police confirmed the incident while saying that they will investigate the matter for detailed information.

"We were told there were three people, one of whom was shot dead when they were going with their cows. Neither relatives nor anyone else was there so we'll investigate to know what happened," Police officer Anil Benwal told the media.

The incident of cow vigilantism is on its verge in several states across the country.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a serious message to the cow vigilantes while saying that killing people in the name of cow protection was not acceptable.