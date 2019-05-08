Man thrashed in Jamshedpur for posing as ACB officer, FIR filed

[India], May 8 (ANI): A man who allegedly posed as an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officer was publically thrashed by a woman here who claimed he had demanded a sum of Rs 50,000 from her to resolve a personal issue.

Police have registered an FIR against Falendra Mehto, a resident of Chakulia in Ghatshila for allegedly posing as an ACB officer and cheating people.

The woman, Rakhi Sharma alleged that Mehto had claimed to be an ACB officer and had even shown her what seemed to be an official I-card to convince her of his identity.

"We met him a few days ago. He used to come with women to raid houses in various areas. I also thought of working with him and sought his help to resolve my personal problem. For this, he asked me to pay Rs 50,000 for legal work. I called the ACB and learned that the person is fake as no officer can conduct raids without serving a legal notice," Sharma told ANI. Sharma alleged that when she refused to give him the money, Mehto started to threaten her. "When I refused to pay up, he began to threaten me claiming that he will raid my house and put me in jail. Later, I contacted the police and with the help of some of my relatives and friends we nabbed him," she said. In a video of the incident, the woman was seen raining blows on Mehto and hitting him with footwear. Later policemen are seen intervening and taking him away in a van. According to police, in order to make money, Mehto used to conduct fake raids at several places, including liquor shops. "Rakhi Sharma said she was facing some personal problem, for which, she sought help from this fake ACB officer. He asked for Rs 50,000 to resolve it. When she discussed about it with her relatives they learned the person is a fake. Later, they nabbed him and brought him to the police station," Mango Station House Officer Arun Mehta said. "Mehto used to raid various places including liquor shops to make money. He owns a fake card which declares him to be an ACB officer. We have arrested the accused and now probing the matter to see if he is a part of some gang." (ANI)