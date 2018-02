[India], Feb 3 (ANI): In a fatal incident, a man has allegedly thrashed his paralytic mother which led to her death in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

The victim was 82 years old.

The incident was recorded on camera by the nephew of the accused, a teacher by profession.

The local police said that the incident took place on January 18.

A case has been registered in this connection.

The accused is absconding after the incident.

Further investigation into the case is underway.(ANI)