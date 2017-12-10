Man who 'molested' Wasim will be put on no-fly list if found guilty: Jayant Sinha

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Taking cognisance of Zaira Wasim's recent revelations, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Sunday said that the passenger, who allegedly molested her on a flight, will be put on the no-fly list if the allegations are found to be true.

"Zaira Ji should do two things- firstly register an FIR and secondly, she should cooperate with airline and they could put the passenger on no-fly list if found guilty. We condemn this incident," Sinha said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Vistara Airlines in the matter and has sought a report of the incident by December 16.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the incident and said that the crime against women should be dealt with effectively. The incident came to light when Zaira shared in an Instagram story the ordeal she had to go through en route Mumbai by an Air Vistara flight. In the video, Zaira could be seen fighting her tears and saying, "This is not done; I am disturbed. Is this how you're going to take care of girls?" She said she had called out to the cabin crew for help, but it was of no use. The National Commission of Women (NCW), the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW), the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have sought details from Air Vistara over the incident. Taking note of the incident, the airline has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. In a statement, the airline also apologised, adding that Zaira started yelling at the accused passenger only during the descent of the flight, due to which the cabin crew couldn't move because it's mandatory to have no movement during the final phase of the flight as seat belts are on. (ANI)