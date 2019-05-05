Man who slapped Kejriwal sent to 2-day judicial custody

[India], May 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday sent Suresh, the man accused of slapping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow, to two-day judicial custody. He has also been charged under Section 107/51 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

"We have applied for bail. He has been sent to judicial custody for two days and will be released by May 7. We have already done the formality of surety bond. We will follow the course of remedies," Sumant Sudan, the accused's lawyer, told ANI.

On Saturday, Kejriwal was slapped in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area while doing his poll campaigning.

Suresh attacked Kejriwal during his road show when he was travelling in an open jeep and waving to his supporters.

Following the assault, AAP alleged that it was an "opposition-sponsored attack."

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got attacked during the roadshow. We condemn this cowardly act. This opposition sponsored attack cannot stop the Aam Aadmi in Delhi," said the party in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal tore into BJP and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation alleging that Centre was responsible for the security lapse.

"This was the ninth attack on me in the last five years and fifth attack after becoming the Chief Minister. I don't think in India's history there have been such attacks on any Chief Minister. Responsibility of my security is with BJP. Delhi is the only place in the country where the Chief Minister's security is with the opposition party. Hence the responsibility lies with BJP," he had said.

Kejriwal had added: "A Chief Minister was attacked and the central government says that they didn't receive the complaint and are unable to move ahead with further proceedings. The Prime Minister should resign over it. It is not an attack on Arvind Kejriwal, it is an attack on Delhi's mandate." (ANI)