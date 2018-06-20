Man with Rs. 1.28 cr foreign currency held at Mumbai airport

[India], June 20 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday held a passenger at Mumbai airport with US Dollars worth approximately Rs. 1,28,52,000.

Passenger, Kunal Hare Bajaj, who was travelling to Goa by Air India flight No. AI-033 has been handed over to Income Tax officials for further probe and action.

"During security check of hand baggage, Sub Inspector Vikesh detected 1, 89,000 US Dollars from Kunal Hare Bajaj. Following enquiry, he could not produce any valid document in this regard," CISF official said.

Further probe in the matter is on. (ANI)