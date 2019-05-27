Manali-Keylong road opens for vehicular traffic

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Manali-Keylong road in Lahaul-Spiti district, which remains closed during winters due to intense snowfall, was opened for vehicular traffic on Tuesday.

Dozens of vehicles were seen plying through the highway. Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation buses will, however, begin running between Keylong and Kullu from today.

On May 20, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) had also re-opened the 13,050 feet high Rohtang Pass for movement of small vehicles, giving a sigh of relief to residents of the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti. (ANI)