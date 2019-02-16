Manasbal Blast case: Charge sheet filed against 5 accused

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): The police on Saturday presented a charge sheet before a session’s court against five accused in the Manasbal Park blast case in which around 10 civilians were injured.

The accused include Irfan Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Younis Khan, Bilal Ahmad Hastiwala, and Mohammad Imran Sofi who are residents of Koundbal Safapora and Bilal Ahmad Mir resident of Cheshmai Manasbal.

In a statement, the police ensured that during trial proper follow-up of the case will be ensured.

The blast took place on June 17, 2018, in which 13 local visitors, including minors and students, were seriously injured. (ANI)