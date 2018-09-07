Manasbal park blast: Another accused detained

[India], Sep 06 (ANI): The Ganderbal Police has detained another accused identified as Bilal Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir resident of Cheshmai Manasbal Ganderbal under Public Safety Act in connection with the low-intensity blast, which took place at Manasbal park.

The accused was involved in case FIR number 20/2018 under relevant sections of law. Police said, "The suspect is a chronic stone-pelter and is indulging in encouraging and instigating the youth of the area to resort to stones pelting upon security agencies. The suspect has been lodged under the Public Safety Act at Kothbilwal Jail, Jammu."

The blast took place on June 17, 2018, in which 13 local visitors including minors and students were seriously injured. (ANI)