Manchester blast: Global political top brass comes together to condemn terror attack

[India], May 23 (ANI): Top political leaders from across the globe have strongly voiced out their condemnation of the deadly suspected terror attack at the Manchester Arena in England, in which nineteen people have been killed and about 50 injured.

The blast took place on Monday night during a pop concert performed by American singer Ariana Grande.

Following the attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May has suspended her general election campaign.

The Prime Minister said, "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

Many took to Twitter to express their grief over the attack. Nigel Farage, leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP): "Horrified at the bombing in Manchester. No doubt we will find out who the perpetrator is soon. My thoughts are with those affected." He added: "The Manchester terrorist attack was directed at children. It's going to be a very big shock for the UK." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts." Manchester mayor Andy Burnham: "My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city." Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: "Heartbreaking news from Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured in this barbaric attack." Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured." Two loud explosions were reportedly heard near the ticket office of the arena. However, the cause of the reported blast is still not known. A man found dead at the scene is thought to be the probable suicide bomber, according to reports. Last England saw such a deadly terror attack was in 2005 when on July 7, terrorists carried out a series of coordinated suicide bomb attacks in central London which targeted civilians using the public transport system during the rush hour. Fifty-two people were killed and over 700 more were injured in the attacks. Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police while condemning the attack urged citizens to be alert at all times, adding that the area around Manchester Arena must be avoided. Confirming the details of the attack, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins said the investigation to identify the perpetrators behind the deadly attack is underway, until which the attack is being treated as a terrorist incident. "We are working closely with the National Counter Terrorism Policing Network and U.K. Intelligence partners. It is recommended that citizens of Manchester remain away from the area and be vigilant at all times. We are doing all that we can," he said. Reports of the explosion which killed over 19 people and injured 50 were received around 10.33 pm at the conclusion of Ariana Grande's concert. The injured are currently being treated across six hospitals in the city. (ANI)