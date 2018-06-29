Mandsaur rape accused should be hanged: MP CM

[India], Jun 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday called for stringent action against the Mandsaur rape accused and said he should be hanged till death.

Speaking to media, Chouhan said the 'beasts' committing such heinous crime are a "burden on the earth" and do not deserve to live.

"The victim's health condition is improving. The case should be heard in the court soon and the accused should be hanged till death for the heinous crime he committed," Chouhan added.

An eight-year-old girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony and allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on June 26. (ANI)