Mandsaur rape: Congress demands CBI inquiry

[India], June 30 (ANI): Congress on Saturday demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged abduction and rape of an eight-year-old in Mandsaur.

Briefing the media, Congress Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "It took a lot of time to lodge an FIR in the rape case of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur. Even today the investigation is not going in the right direction. We demand a CBI inquiry in the case. Women in my state don't feel safe."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two people in connection with the rape case.

The eight-year-old girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony here and allegedly gang-raped at her house in Mandsaur on June 26. She is presently battling for her life in the hospital. Reflecting on the same, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to condemn the heinous crime. "In Mandsaur, MP, an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped and is battling for her life. The brutality this young child was subjected to sickens me. As a nation, we must come together to protect our children and bring the attackers to speedy justice," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also condemned the incident and said the accused should be hanged till death. Meanwhile, locals in the district have been protesting against the incident, demanding death penalty to the accused. (ANI)