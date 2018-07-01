Mandsaur rape: Mother of accused demands CBI inquiry

Mother of one of the two accused in the Mandsaur rape case demanded a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the matter.

She believes that his son is innocent.

"I trust he is innocent. A CBI inquiry should be conducted in the case. If he is found guilty he should be severely punished," the mother told ANI.

Meanwhile, the father of the eight-year-old victim has demanded death sentence for the accused.

Speaking to ANI, the father on Saturday said that he wants nothing, except justice for his daughter.

On Saturday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the matter, the police said. "We are investigating the matter with top-most priority. A SIT has also been constituted. The second accused has also been sent to police remand. We are doing everything to get them the punishment they deserve," Mandsaur Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla told ANI. The minor girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony here and raped at her house on June 26. Two accused in the case have been arrested. Superintendent of MY Hospital, where the minor girl is undergoing treatment, told media that the victim is out of danger.